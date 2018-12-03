NIX Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $24,949.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00005226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.02802198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.04105668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00803091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.01402543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00118491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.01844785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00440599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 42,071,437 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

