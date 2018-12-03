NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Tops $0.0061

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $7,258.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00048074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005449 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000491 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.