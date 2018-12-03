Norbord Inc (OSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

OSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Norbord in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Norbord has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.34. Norbord had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Norbord’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.456 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Norbord by 0.7% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,708,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norbord by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,181,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norbord by 53.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 248,742 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Norbord by 22.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.