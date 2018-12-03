Nordson (NDSN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $111.17 and a 12-month high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nordson by 133.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.