Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Teligent Inc (TLGT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,922 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Teligent worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teligent by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Teligent by 34.5% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 852,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teligent by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teligent by 83.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 43,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner sold 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,949 shares in the company, valued at $379,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Teligent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

TLGT stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Teligent Inc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teligent Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

