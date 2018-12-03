Northern Trust Corp Has $1.62 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 115,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $313,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $789.75 million, a PE ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 0.73. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

