Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Shiloh Industries worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 99,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 596,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLO stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shiloh Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $186.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $294.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Shiloh Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

