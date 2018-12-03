Northern Trust (NTRS) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 1.83

News stories about Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Northern Trust earned a news sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Northern Trust’s ranking:

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $87.98 and a 1 year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.94.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

