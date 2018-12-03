Northern Vertex Mining (NEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of Northern Vertex Mining Corp (CVE:NEE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 538285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.72.

Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Northern Vertex Mining (CVE:NEE)

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit covering a total area of 4,030.8 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

