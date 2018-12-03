Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.42. 5,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.74. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRIM shares. BidaskClub cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/northrim-bancorp-inc-nrim-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-27.html.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.