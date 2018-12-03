Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Trimmed by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,004 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.71 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

