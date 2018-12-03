NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $534,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,754. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.82. 6,224,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,534. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.05. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

