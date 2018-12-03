NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 97.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NuVasive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NuVasive by 276.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in NuVasive by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 278,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $63.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,671 shares of company stock worth $538,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVasive to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

