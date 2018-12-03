Obsidian Energy (OBE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Obsidian Energy (TSE: OBE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

11/19/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.80.

11/16/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

11/9/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$1.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.80 to C$1.40.

11/9/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.00.

10/9/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.60 to C$1.35.

10/5/2018 – Obsidian Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Obsidian Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.72.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.12999999796875 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

