Obsidian Price Tops $0.0019 (ODN)

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Obsidian has a market cap of $47,580.00 and $2,437.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obsidian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, Obsidian has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019288 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00037096 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00049633 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.01902533 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Obsidian

Obsidian is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 98,150,866 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

