Omega Flex (OFLX) versus Q.E.P. (QEPC) Head to Head Survey

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Omega Flex and Q.E.P., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Omega Flex has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q.E.P. has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Flex and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Flex 17.39% 31.05% 24.12% Q.E.P. 1.56% 0.97% 0.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Flex and Q.E.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Flex $101.80 million 5.49 $15.66 million N/A N/A Q.E.P. $322.39 million 0.29 $7.94 million N/A N/A

Omega Flex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q.E.P..

Dividends

Omega Flex pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Q.E.P. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Omega Flex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Flex beats Q.E.P. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, SolarTrac, and Medi Trac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades. Its product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, ROBERTS, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Capitol, Nupla, HISCO, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Elastiment, Vitrex, Homelux, Tilerite, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, and Benetiere brands. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities, and industrial solution providers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

