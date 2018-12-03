OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Shares of ONE opened at $7.24 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,150,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth $1,658,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 437.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

