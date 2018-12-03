Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,748,000 after purchasing an additional 218,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $47.23 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 4,644 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $251,937.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,321,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,687. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

