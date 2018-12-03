Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 4,885.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 24,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 65,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon stock opened at $175.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Raytheon has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $229.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Raytheon (RTN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-decreases-position-in-raytheon-rtn.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.