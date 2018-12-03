Origo Partners (OPP) Stock Price Up 10%

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 300,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,485% from the average daily volume of 18,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Origo Partners Company Profile (LON:OPP)

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

