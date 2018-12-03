Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Oritani Financial an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on ORIT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

ORIT opened at $15.59 on Friday. Oritani Financial has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $709.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Oritani Financial news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $111,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oritani Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 699,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 294,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

