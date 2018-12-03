Otonomy (OTIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. They currently have $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Otonomy to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.80. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 338,100 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 282,202 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.