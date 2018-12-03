Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 1,855 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.96 and a one year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

