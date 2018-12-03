P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $308.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.41. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

