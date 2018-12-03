Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report released on Friday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $250.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $237.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.26.

PANW opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -314.45, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The network technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.16 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.23, for a total transaction of $7,369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 256,952 shares in the company, valued at $47,338,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,711 shares of company stock valued at $62,090,136. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,651,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,729,000 after acquiring an additional 925,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,273.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after acquiring an additional 415,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $65,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

