Pan African Resources (PAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 14 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 16 ($0.21) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.