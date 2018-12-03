Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Meritage Homes worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $38.25 on Monday. Meritage Homes Corp has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $884.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Bradford acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $34,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

