Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $530.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

