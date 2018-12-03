Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,844,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,026,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aaron’s by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 459,401 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,683,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 780,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,911,000 after acquiring an additional 254,589 shares during the period.

NYSE:AAN opened at $46.80 on Monday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

In related news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,904 shares of company stock worth $836,008. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aaron’s from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

