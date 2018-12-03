Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 433,839 Shares of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3,294.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,839 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sabre worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sabre by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 195,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The company had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sabre’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 5,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $148,659.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,569,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $2,192,063. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/panagora-asset-management-inc-purchases-433839-shares-of-sabre-corp-sabr.html.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.