Paragon Price Tops $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Paragon has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $32.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 269.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.02424478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00129916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00189541 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.09905679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,936,587 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

