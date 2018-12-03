Paramount Group (PGRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 990.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,871,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,524 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,860,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,034,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,614,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

