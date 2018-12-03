Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Hold

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of PEGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,876. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $118.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.