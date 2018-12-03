PDC Energy (PDCE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.73. Approximately 1,514,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,036,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,855.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $49,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,041 shares of company stock worth $391,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 994.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth $283,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 114.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

