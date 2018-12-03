Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 980.60 ($12.81) and last traded at GBX 966.60 ($12.63), with a volume of 3272435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 963.40 ($12.59).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSON. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 848 ($11.08) to GBX 815 ($10.65) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 739.15 ($9.66).

Get Pearson alerts:

WARNING: “Pearson (PSON) Sets New 12-Month High at $980.60” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/pearson-pson-sets-new-12-month-high-at-980-60.html.

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.