Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Craneware (CRW)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Get Craneware alerts:

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 2,930 ($38.29) on Friday. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,040 ($26.66).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 4,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,082 ($40.27) per share, with a total value of £149,415.36 ($195,237.63).

About Craneware

Craneware plc engages in the development, licensing, and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The company offers patient engagement solutions that enhance patient satisfaction with billing by providing accurate out-of-pocket estimates and mobile-friendly payment plans; reduce bad debt and ineffective paper collections with upfront patient engagement and point-of-service collections; and provide all-payor medical necessity validation and prior authorization coverage to ensure accuracy and prevent denials.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.