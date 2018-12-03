Penn National Gaming (PENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have lost 34.3%, underperforming the industry in six months. The share price movement shows the company’s weak earnings trend. In fact, earnings decreased a significant 95.5% year over year, owing to weakness in Illinois and Mississippi jurisdictions in third quarter. The company is continuously facing intense competition from various casinos, video lottery, gaming at taverns and other internet wagering services. Also, weather-related downturns could affect its revenues and profitability. Thus, competitive operating environment and weather-related headwinds continue to plague the company. Moreover, earnings estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past month, reflecting analysts’ worries about the company’s future earnings. Though, the company is trying to expand and leverage its brand power, we wait for better visibility.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.82.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.86. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $6,307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 663,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 61,460.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

