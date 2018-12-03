Penumbra Inc (PEN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,784,000 after buying an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Penumbra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,725,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $139.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,922.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $98,805.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

