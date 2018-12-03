Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $725,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (IEV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Europe 350 Index by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,523. iShares S&P Europe 350 Index has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

