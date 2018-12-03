Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 475.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,087. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.98 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/pettyjohn-wood-white-inc-sells-1050-shares-of-vanguard-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-vcit.html.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.