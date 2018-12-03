PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS: PUGOY) is one of 36 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PEUGEOT SA/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEUGEOT SA/ADR $73.66 billion $2.18 billion 9.43 PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors $60.72 billion $2.94 billion 11.13

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors -16.89% -54.23% -5.66%

Risk and Volatility

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEUGEOT SA/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 PEUGEOT SA/ADR Competitors 590 1553 1824 121 2.36

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 10.39%. Given PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PEUGEOT SA/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PEUGEOT SA/ADR peers beat PEUGEOT SA/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot S.A. engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands. Its Automotive Equipment segment offers interior systems, automotive seating products, and clean mobility products. The company's Finance segment provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën, and DS brands; and wholesale financing to dealer networks. The company is based in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

