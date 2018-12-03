Photon Control Inc (CVE:PHO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 356700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/photon-control-pho-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-97.html.

Photon Control Company Profile (CVE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company specializes in rapid prototyping and manufacturing of custom original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for contact and immersion optical temperature sensing for dielectric and conductor etch applications.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.