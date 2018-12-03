Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,812 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.21% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $27,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 26.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 452.86%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

