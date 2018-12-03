Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,600 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $211,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 70,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 406,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $182.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $162.25 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

