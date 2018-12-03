PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.94. 261,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,109. PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $97.08 and a twelve month high of $101.47.

