Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.86 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Argus raised their price objective on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CVS stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/pinnacle-associates-ltd-has-11-86-million-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.