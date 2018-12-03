Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Genesco Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCO. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Pivotal Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Genesco has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $653.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

