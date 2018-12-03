PJT Partners Inc (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

NYSE:PJT opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.14 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.78%. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/pjt-partners-inc-pjt-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-on-december-19th.html.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.