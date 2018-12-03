PLATINCOIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.54 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.54 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for about $4.21 or 0.00108233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Webchain (WEB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000218 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

