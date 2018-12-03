PlayAGS (AGS) & Trans-Lux (TNLX) Head-To-Head Survey

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PlayAGS and Trans-Lux’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $211.96 million 3.77 -$45.10 million ($1.94) -11.67 Trans-Lux $24.44 million 0.07 -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Trans-Lux has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PlayAGS and Trans-Lux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 0 7 0 3.00 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 47.65%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Trans-Lux.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.02% -10.81% -1.55% Trans-Lux -23.55% N/A -32.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PlayAGS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Trans-Lux shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PlayAGS beats Trans-Lux on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About Trans-Lux

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides LED lighting solutions; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

